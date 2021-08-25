Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,476,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 24.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,152. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.