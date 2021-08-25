Brokerages Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Target Price at C$5.43

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.43.

CHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

CHR traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.25. 151,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,817. The company has a market cap of C$755.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$5.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.09.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$199.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer purchased 103,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$496,175.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,200 shares in the company, valued at C$664,451.78.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

