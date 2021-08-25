Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,800,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cigna by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,105,000 after purchasing an additional 398,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,023,000 after purchasing an additional 210,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.78. 24,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,834. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.16.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

