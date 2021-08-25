Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 542 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in South State by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after acquiring an additional 571,417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in South State by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after buying an additional 250,303 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in South State by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 775,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,912,000 after buying an additional 143,086 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in South State by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 933,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after buying an additional 140,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in South State by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,586,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,559,000 after buying an additional 140,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens lowered South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.04.

Shares of South State stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.99. 3,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.62. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

