Kineko Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $213,956.00 (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Kineko has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $213,956.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00126488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00155342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,649.88 or 0.99607135 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $503.05 or 0.01029966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.98 or 0.06465741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,852,438 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

