W Green Pay (WGP) Price Up 18.4% Over Last Week

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $196,583.40 and approximately $18,295.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00054441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00053496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.00 or 0.00778016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00101041 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

