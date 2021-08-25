IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report earnings per share of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. IPG Photonics reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.07.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,974 shares of company stock worth $4,449,574. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $5,894,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 29.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 64.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,002. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $151.07 and a one year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

