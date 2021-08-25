Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market cap of $622,790.24 and $67,672.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00126488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00155342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,649.88 or 0.99607135 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.05 or 0.01029966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.98 or 0.06465741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem Coin Profile

Ormeus Ecosystem launched on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io . The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Ecosystem

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

