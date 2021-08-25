$1.63 EPS Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.56. Genuine Parts also posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.36. 2,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,157. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

