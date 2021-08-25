Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Receives $49.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.31.
A number of research firms have commented on ARGO. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.
Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.
About Argo Group International
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
