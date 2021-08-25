Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Receives $49.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.31.

A number of research firms have commented on ARGO. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

ARGO stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $54.73. 374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,446. Argo Group International has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.89.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.