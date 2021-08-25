Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $953,000 Stock Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Barrett Business Services worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 24.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

BBSI stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,298. The company has a market capitalization of $567.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $79.73.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

