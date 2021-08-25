Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 382,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 448,838 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 34.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 22.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 74.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 18.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 60,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 33.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 224,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 56,139 shares during the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENIC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,559. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $954.89 million for the quarter.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

