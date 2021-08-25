EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down to $25.45

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.45, but opened at $24.27. EHang shares last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 23,959 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.70 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. 7.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

