iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stake Cut by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,778 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 110,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. 27,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,398. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

