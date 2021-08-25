Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 238 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

CNI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $108.09. 23,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,350. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

