Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Up to $52.38

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.38, but opened at $53.72. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $51.90, with a volume of 2,451 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The business’s revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $113,267.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $1,125,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,289 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after acquiring an additional 471,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,017,000 after acquiring an additional 303,793 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,966,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,995,000 after acquiring an additional 264,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

