Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $19.66

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.66, but opened at $20.40. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 817 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.1256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is a positive change from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 83.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 153.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

