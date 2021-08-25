Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Gap Up to $5.60

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.77. Sunlight Financial shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 4,249 shares changing hands.

SUNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

