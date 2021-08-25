Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Gap Up to $18.97

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.97, but opened at $20.03. Omega Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 312 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

About Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

