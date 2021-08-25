ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $781.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of research firms have commented on SCSC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ScanSource stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of ScanSource worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

