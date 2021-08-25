CX Institutional Buys 206 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,367. The company has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.19. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

