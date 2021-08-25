Brokerages Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Target Price at $60.23

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.59.

Several research firms have issued reports on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,631,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,306,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $4,289,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FL stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.75. 44,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.31. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.