CX Institutional Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CX Institutional increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $77.17. The company had a trading volume of 53,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.