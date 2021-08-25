BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.13 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.36.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,254.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

