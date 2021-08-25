Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives $87.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.84. 1,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,038. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.29. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $78.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after buying an additional 246,109 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,421,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after buying an additional 193,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after buying an additional 181,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 164,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

