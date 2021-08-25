Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Alphabet by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,849.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,318. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,656.93. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,860.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

