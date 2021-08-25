All Sports Hits Market Cap of $26.15 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $26.15 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, All Sports has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

