Furucombo (COMBO) Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $893,128.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00127008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00156181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,456.54 or 1.00073415 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $499.64 or 0.01031876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.48 or 0.06541549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

