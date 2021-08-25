Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.80.

MRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Metro to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Metro to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

MRU stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$63.64. The company had a trading volume of 81,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,752. Metro has a 52 week low of C$52.63 and a 52 week high of C$66.25. The stock has a market cap of C$15.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

