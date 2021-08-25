Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after acquiring an additional 424,658 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after acquiring an additional 139,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $322.51. 4,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,203. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 127.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.11. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,755. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.55.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.