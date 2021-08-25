CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 125,864 VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter worth about $550,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth about $671,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth about $280,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BUZZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,951. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70. VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

