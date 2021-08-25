CX Institutional Buys 332 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $423.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,589. The business’s fifty day moving average is $406.35. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.18 and a 52 week high of $424.01.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

