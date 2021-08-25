Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mattern Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 37.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,804 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 227.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 94,476 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $106.75 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.04 and a 12-month high of $111.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.96.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

