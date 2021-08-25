Locust Walk Acquisition (NASDAQ:LWAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.89

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 60337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Get Locust Walk Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LWAC. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $9,695,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition by 5,981.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 863,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 849,387 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,874,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,825,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,453,000. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Locust Walk Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locust Walk Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.