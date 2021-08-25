Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.69

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 17523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNPR. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.86.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In related news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,152 shares of company stock worth $1,926,707. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

