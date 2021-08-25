American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $193.95

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $193.95 and last traded at $193.54, with a volume of 181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American National Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,606,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in American National Group during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

