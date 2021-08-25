Cohn Robbins (NYSE:CRHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.62

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 32257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

