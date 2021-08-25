Tapmydata (TAP) Price Up 33.2% This Week

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $863,953.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.75 or 0.00518235 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003744 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $558.54 or 0.01154338 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,077,730 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

