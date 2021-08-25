GenesisX Price Hits $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $80,224.30 and approximately $651.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GenesisX has traded up 49.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,837,357 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XGSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.