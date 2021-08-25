Klaytn (KLAY) Price Reaches $1.73 on Top Exchanges

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Klaytn has a total market cap of $4.31 billion and $122.49 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klaytn has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,654,507,648 coins and its circulating supply is 2,498,573,755 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

