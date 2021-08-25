Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BMO opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.31. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.16%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$152.00 target price (up previously from C$150.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.44.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

