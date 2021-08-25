Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$152.00 price target (up previously from C$150.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.