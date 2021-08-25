Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
