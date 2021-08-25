Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0113

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $87.23 million and approximately $24.21 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013338 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.44 or 0.00484519 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001069 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

