Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDIV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of RDIV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.07. 416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,154. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61.

