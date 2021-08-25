Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.86.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PAAS traded down C$0.73 on Wednesday, hitting C$31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,254. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$30.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.31%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

