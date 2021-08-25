International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

ICAGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from $75.00 to $77.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 119,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,463. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.38. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

