Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.92. 60,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,945. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.06.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exelon stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Exelon worth $622,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

