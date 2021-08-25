M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several research analysts have commented on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,857,000 after acquiring an additional 147,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in M.D.C. by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,863,000 after acquiring an additional 172,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in M.D.C. by 0.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,598,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

MDC stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.85. 2,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,458. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.44. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.