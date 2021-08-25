Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of PAAS stock traded down C$0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$31.28. The company had a trading volume of 153,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of C$30.53 and a twelve month high of C$50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.31%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

