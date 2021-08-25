Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.64 Million in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,466 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MasTec by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ traded up $2.76 on Wednesday, hitting $95.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,736. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.86. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.